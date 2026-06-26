Iran rejects fake news of ban on slogans against US terrorism

In a statement released on Thursday, the Judiciary said its “investigations show that the source of the false news is hostile and counter-revolutionary pseudo-media.”

“Such fake news originates from the enemy [news] service and is in line with the adversary's psychological campaign,” it added.

Iran’s red lines already declared by Leader

On Friday, Iran’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talayi-Nik emphasized that the Islamic Republic’s red lines are those already declared by the Leader of Islamic Revolution.

“The red lines of the Islamic establishment are the same conditions that the Leader of the Revolution has announced. We will fight the Zionist and arrogant enemy as long as it has arrogant disposition. The final victory depends on maintaining unity and defensive power," he said.

Talayi-Nik also warned that the “cunning” enemy should not be trusted as it is creating false narratives aimed at driving Iranians to despair and sowing discord among them.

The illegal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, according to Press TV.

On April 8, forty days later, however, Iran's brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations, as well as its powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz, forced the enemies to accept a ceasefire.

On July 18, Tehran and Washington signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both countries to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

MNA