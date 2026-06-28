Interference to delay reopening of strategic Hormuz Strait

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baghdad with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in the capital Baghdad, Iran's top diplomat emphasized that Iran’s maritime management decisions must not be subjected to outside pressure or intervention, stressing that “any attempt to impose new arrangements will only lead to complications and delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Iranian foreign minister said his visit to Iraq came in a “special and sensitive context,” describing it as his first trip following the US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran. He expressed appreciation for Iraq’s condemnation of the attacks and for the strong support shown by the Iraqi government and people.

Araghchi added that his visit had three main objectives: thanking Iraq for its support, congratulating the new Iraqi government, and coordinating arrangements related to the funeral ceremonies of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in the holy cities of Najaf, Karbala, Samarra, and Kadhimiya, noting that many Iraqi groups had expressed willingness to participate.

He said discussions also covered bilateral relations in political, economic, and security fields, stressing that Iran and Iraq enjoy “valuable strategic ties” and are committed to expanding cooperation under the new Iraqi administration.

The Iranian foreign minister further stated that he briefed his Iraqi counterpart on recent regional developments, including tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon, as well as ongoing diplomatic exchanges.

Referring to maritime arrangements, he reiterated that under a mutual understanding, the Strait of Hormuz will return to pre-crisis conditions within 30 days under Iran’s management, and that “no country or institution holds responsibility in this regard.”

He warned that any attempt to interfere with these arrangements would only prolong instability.

Iran's top diplomat also said regional security must be based on a new framework excluding external actors, adding that Iran welcomes Iraq’s proposal for a regional dialogue mechanism involving Persian Gulf Cooperation Council states plus Iran and Iraq.

The Iraqi minister of foreign affairs, for his part, described Iran-Iraq relations as “historical, geographical, religious, and strategic,” stressing opposition to war and aggression against any country.

Fuad Hussein said Iraq had previously played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington, but recent developments had unfortunately led to escalation. He also warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would have serious consequences for Iraq’s oil exports.

The Iraqi foreign minister reiterated Iraq’s support for ending regional conflicts and proposed a broader regional security framework, suggesting a regional summit involving Persian Gulf states, Iran, and Iraq, and affirming Baghdad’s readiness to host such a meeting.

Iranian foreign minister travelled to the Iraqi capital on Sunday for consultations with senior officials on bilateral relations and regional developments, and to coordinate the commemoration of the martyred Leader at the holy sites.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited memorial site of ex-IRGC Quds Force Commander martyr Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Force (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

MNA