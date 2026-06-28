Araghchi visits Baghdad for talks, funeral plans

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit, with talks on bilateral ties and regional developments on the agenda, as well as coordination of funeral rituals for the martyred Leader at Iraq's holy shrines.

Araghchi is scheduled to hold consultations with senior Iraqi officials on bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

One of the key items on the agenda is coordinating with the relevant Iraqi authorities for the commemoration ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the holy sites in Iraq.

MNA