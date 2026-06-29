Iran, Oman hold 1st joint cmte. on Hormuz Strait in Muscat

Gharibabadi on Monday announced the inaugural meeting of a joint committee with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz, held in Muscat to address maritime management and sovereign rights.

Kazem Gharibabadi traveled to the Omani capital for discussions with Abdulaziz Al-Hinai, the sultanate's ambassador-at-large at the Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian diplomat posted details of the encounter on the social media platform X, noting it marked the first formal gathering of the bilateral body.

"While reviewing current issues related to the strait, we exchanged views on the future management of the strait within the framework of Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the sovereign rights of coastal states," Gharibabadi said.

The meeting focused on operational coordination regarding the strategic waterway, he continued.

It began exercising far stricter controls after US President Donald Trump announced the continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in violation of the terms of a ceasefire announced on April 7.

A Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding was recently signed between Tehran and Washington with the aim of ending the cycle arising out of the aggression.

The MoU's fifth clause underlines recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the chokepoint.

Following the launch of the aggression, Iran and Oman began talks on the future governance of the waterway in line with the states' sovereign right over it.

MNA/6873949