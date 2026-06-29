Iran chair confirmed at 11th Intl Hydrographic Conf. of ROPME

He pointed to the active participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the 24th Session of the Capacity Development Subcommittee (CDSC24) and 18th Session of the Interregional Coordination Committee of the International Hydrographic Organization (IRCC18), emphasizing that approval of the 11th session of the Hydrographic Commission of the ROMPE Maritime Region, chaired by Iran, as well as the approval of the committee's new strategic plan for the years 2027 to 2032 were among the most important achievements of these two sessions.

The 24th meeting of the International Hydrographic Organization's Capacity Development Subcommittee (CDSC24) and the 18th meeting of the organization's Interregional Coordination Committee (IRCC18) were held both in person and via videoconference in Lima, capital of Peru in June 2026.

The General Directorate of Maritime Safety and Security of Ports and Maritime Organization, as the Chairman of ROPME Sea Area Hydrographic Commission (RSAHC), the coordinator of the region's educational activities, and the coordinator of paper and electronic nautical charts, attended these two meetings virtually, representing 9 member countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, he added.

MNA/ 6874146