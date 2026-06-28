Iran, Lebanon parl. speakers discuss ties, regional issues

During the phone call, the duo speakers exchanged their views on the bilateral ties, recent developments in the region, especially the special situation in Lebanon as well as issues of mutual interests.

Ghalibaf stated that this issue forms an important part of the first clause of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US.

Qalibaf added that following serious references by the Iranian negotiating team to violations of this clause during the Swiss talks, it was agreed to establish a “deconfliction cell” between Iran, the US, and Lebanon to monitor the implementation of this provision in Lebanon.

He emphasized that Iran’s objective is the end of the war in Lebanon, the return of displaced persons to their homes, and the removal of occupation and withdrawal of the Zionist regime from Lebanese territory, adding that Tehran is seriously pursuing this goal.

Lebanese parliament speaker, for his part, thanked Iran and its negotiating delegation for their positions and said that what Iran pursued in Switzerland was in line with the interests of the Lebanese people.

Nabih Berri warned that the Zionist enemy is attempting to bypass the issue of restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under the framework of the Islamabad MoU through alternative channels.

The Lebanese parliament speaker also referred to the Washington understanding between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, describing it as a “conspiracy and sedition.”

Both sides also emphasized the need to expedite the convening of the deconfliction cell meeting in order to control and bring an end to the war in Lebanon.

MNA/ 6873314