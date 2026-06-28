Iran FM Araghchi meets with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

Iranian foreign minister travelled to the Iraqi capital on Sunday for consultations with senior officials on bilateral relations and regional developments, and to coordinate the commemoration of the martyred Leader at the holy sites.

Araghchi visited Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit, with talks on bilateral ties and regional developments on the agenda, as well as coordination of funeral rituals for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at Iraq's holy shrines.

According to the scheduled program, Araghchi is to hold consultations with senior Iraqi officials on bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

One of the key items on the agenda is coordinating with the relevant Iraqi authorities for the commemoration ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the holy sites in Iraq.

MNA/6872954