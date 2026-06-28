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Jun 28, 2026, 11:41 AM

Araghchi visits martyr Gen. Soleimani’s memorial site in Iraq

Araghchi visits martyr Gen. Soleimani’s memorial site in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited memorial site of ex-IRGC Quds Force Commander martyr Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Force (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad on Sunday.

Upon his arrival to the capital Baghdad, Iran’s top diplomat paid tribute to the memorial site of the martyrs of the Resistance Front former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Force (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

On January 03, 2020, ex-IRGC Quds Force Commander martyr General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Force (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at the behest of US President Donald Trump at Baghgad International Airport while travelling to meet the then Iraqi Premier Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

MNA/6872948

News ID 245685

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