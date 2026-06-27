Death toll from Venezuela quake exceeds 900

Rescue teams are scrambling to search for survivors amid the rubble, but operations are facing significant challenges due to collapsed roads, disrupted communication networks, and a shortage of heavy machinery. The United Nations (UN) warned that up to 6.76 million people could be directly or indirectly affected by the disaster.

According to Reuters and Venezuelan daily *El Nacional* on the 26th (local time), the Venezuelan government reported 920 deaths and 3,360 injuries as of that day. At least 172 people remain trapped under debris, while the number of missing persons exceeds 50,000. A magnitude 4.9 aftershock later that afternoon was felt in the capital, Caracas, and nearby Maracay.

The earthquakes struck the Caracas metropolitan area in succession around 6 p.m. on the 24th. The second quake, measuring 7.5, was recorded as the strongest in Venezuela in over a century. The UN estimated direct economic damage alone could reach approximately 6.7 billion dollars (about 10 trillion Korean won).

The UN warned of a rapidly escalating impact from the disaster. Joy Brennan, spokesperson for the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), stated during a joint UN press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, that "up to 6.76 million people, including 2 million residents of Caracas, are projected to be affected by the earthquake."

MNA