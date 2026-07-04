Israel kills 16 Palestinians in Gaza in 48 hours: health min.

According to the ministry, the body of 16 Palestinians have been transferred to the hospitals of the enclave over the past 48 hours.

Among these martyrs, 6 were new martyrs, one died from severe injuries, and bodies of 9 martyrs were also recovered from the rubble, the ministry said, adding that 16 others were injured during the same period.

Since the ceasefire was established in the Gaza Strip on October 11, the number of martyrs has reached 1,066, while the number of wounded reached 3,445, and finally, the number of bodies recovered has reached 797.

The ministry put the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 at 73,090.

In this period, 173,553 Palestinian people have been injured, the ministry added.

MNA/ 6879081