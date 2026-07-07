Venezuela earthquake death toll tops 3,500

The death toll from Venezuela’s twin earthquakes now sits at 3,535, with lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez saying on Monday that the latest official tally showed 16,740 people injured and 17,854 left without housing. At least 12,800 people were staying in 80 shelters across Caracas and La Guaira, the coastal regions most directly impacted by the earthquake.

In La Guaira on Monday, witnesses told the Reuters news agency that they saw trucks and forensic workers transporting coffins while machinery dug trenches in an open area marked by white crosses where authorities were burying bodies.

The June 24 earthquakes, which measured magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck within seconds of each other in and around Caracas and La Guaira.

An estimated 60,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Experts have also warned of a widening health crisis as thousands of displaced Venezuelans sleep in crowded temporary shelters or outside without access to clean water. Thousands have untreated injuries and infectious diseases, with the country’s healthcare system struggling to cope.

“The issue we foresee just around the corner is the infections that patients who have been exposed to the disaster for the longest time might bring,” Eugenio Cova, the head of the trauma unit at Hospital Jose Gregorio Hernandez in Caracas, said last week.

MNA