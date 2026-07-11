Venezuela earthquake death toll tops 4,000

A total of 4,118 people were killed in the disaster, said Rodríguez, who is also the brother of Delcy Rodríguez, the acting head of government. He said 16,740 people were injured. Almost 18,000 people lost their homes in the catastrophe, the DPA reported.

Two powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 respectively shook Venezuela on June 24. More than 1,000 significantly weaker aftershocks have followed.

Many buildings lie in ruins, especially in La Guaira, a coastal city near Caracas. According to experts, it is extremely unlikely that any survivors will still be recovered.

Rescue workers are now focusing on clearing rubble and caring for those affected.

MNA