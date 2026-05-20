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May 20, 2026, 9:46 AM

Quake measuring 5.6 rocks Turkey-Syria border

Quake measuring 5.6 rocks Turkey-Syria border

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the border region between Turkey and Syria on Wednesday.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the border region between Turkey and Syria on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or possible damage in the quake.

MNA

News ID 244662

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