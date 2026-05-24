  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 24, 2026, 7:51 AM

5.2 magnitude quake shakes central Turkey

5.2 magnitude quake shakes central Turkey

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck central Turkey on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The tremor was recorded by the EMSC, according to a report carried by Al-Mayadeen.

No official and detailed report had yet been released by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on the extent of possible material damage or casualties.

The quake follows a magnitude 6.1 tremor that hit western Turkey late last year, centred in Balikesir province at a depth of 10 km.

Turkey lies on several active fault lines and experiences frequent seismic activity. The country is still recovering from the devastating February 2023 earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people across southern Turkey and northern Syria.

MNA

News ID 244743

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News