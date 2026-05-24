5.2 magnitude quake shakes central Turkey

The tremor was recorded by the EMSC, according to a report carried by Al-Mayadeen.

No official and detailed report had yet been released by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on the extent of possible material damage or casualties.

The quake follows a magnitude 6.1 tremor that hit western Turkey late last year, centred in Balikesir province at a depth of 10 km.

Turkey lies on several active fault lines and experiences frequent seismic activity. The country is still recovering from the devastating February 2023 earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people across southern Turkey and northern Syria.

MNA