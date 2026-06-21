US president threatens Iran amid Switzerland talks

On Truth Social, US President Donald Trump posts, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble."

"If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder," Trump further said.

This is while at the memorandum of understanding that he signed with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last Wednesday, it explicilty states that the fighitng must stop in all front, particularly Lebanon.

The latest's Trump''s post came amid quadripartite talks between Iran, United States, and mediators Pakistan and Qatar that got undeway on Sunday afternoon at Burgenstock resort, launching a 60-day negotiation window under 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding inked earlier.

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