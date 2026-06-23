Serbian pres. welcomes Iran-US peace deal aimed at ending war

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

During the phone call, the two presidents discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the region, emphasizing the need to strengthen the political and economic relations between Tehran and Belgrade.

President Pezeshkian thanked Serbia for its clear positions and humanitarian assistance to Iran during the recent conflict, noting Tehran has consistently favored dialogue and continues to pursue negotiations in a positive atmosphere.

The Iranian president described the Israeli regime’s policies as a key source of regional instability and said the aggression carried out by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran had failed to achieve its sinister goals.

He added that the attacks resulted in major human and material losses, including the martyrdom of 168 schoolchildren in Minab and late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as damage to the national infrastructures.

Pezeshkian also reaffirmed Iran’s support for Serbia’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that Tehran remains committed to its longstanding position on preserving Serbia’s unity and will not be affected by external pressure from the European Union.

President of Serbia, for his part, expressed condolences over the loss of lives during the recent conflict and said Serbia had sent an official representative to attend the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader.

Vucic thanked Iran for its continued support for Serbia’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Welcoming the ceasefire memorandum of understanding (MoU) and continued diplomatic engagement, the Serbian president expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US would reach a successful outcome and help reinforce lasting peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

The Serbian president also invited his Iranian counterpart to attend Expo 2027 and called for broader economic cooperation between the two countries.

MNA