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Jun 20, 2026, 11:10 AM

Twin roadside bomb blast in NW Pakistan, 7 killed

Twin roadside bomb blast in NW Pakistan, 7 killed

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – At least seven people were killed and several injured in twin roadside explosions in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the Bannu district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders restive North Waziristan tribal region near Afghanistan, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The bombs were planted alongside a road. The first explosion struck a passenger van, killing five people and injuring three others, district police chief Yasir Afridi told reporters.

The second explosion occurred when locals were shifting the bodies and the injured into ambulances. At least two people were killed in the second explosion.

MNA

News ID 245461

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