Mar 17, 2025, 12:22 AM

Iran condemns terror attack on military bus in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Iran's spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying Pakistani military personnel in Balochistan province.

Reaffirming the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in condemning terrorism in all its forms and wherever it occurs, Esmail Baqaei expressed condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of Pakistan. Baqaei conveyed his solidarity with them.

He also emphasized the necessity of strengthening efforts and cooperation at both bilateral and regional levels to prevent and combat terrorism.

A roadside bomb blast near a bus carrying security forces in the Pakistani province of Balochistan killed at least five officers and wounded dozens more, media reported the police as saying in a statement on Sunday. 

MNA

