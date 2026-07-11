  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Jul 11, 2026, 11:34 AM

Blast heard east of Tehran due to disposal of munitions

Blast heard east of Tehran due to disposal of munitions

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – An explosion heard in parts of eastern Tehran and neighboring areas on Saturday morning was caused by the controlled disposal of obsolete munitions, a local official said, dismissing speculation about any security incident.

Mohammad Qomi, the governor of Pakdasht County, said the blast heard in eastern Tehran on Saturday morning resulted from a planned operation to destroy old ammunition and was not related to any accident or security threat.

He explained that the disposal of obsolete munitions was carried out as part of a pre-scheduled program, in full compliance with safety regulations and under the supervision of the relevant authorities.

There is no cause for concern, Qomi said, urging the public to follow news about such incidents only through official sources and to disregard rumors circulating on social media.

He added that conditions in Pakdasht County remain completely normal, with public security and calm fully maintained and daily activities continuing without any disruption.

MNA

News ID 246092

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