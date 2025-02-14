Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Esmail Baghaei, Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist act near a coal mine in Harnai District, Balochistan, Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of innocent workers.

Emphasizing the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in condemning terrorism in all its forms and wherever it occurs, the spokesman expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and the people and government of Pakistan, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Baghaei also emphasized the need to strengthen efforts and cooperation at the bilateral and regional levels to prevent and combat terrorism.

Authorities in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province said Friday that at least 11 coal mine workers were killed and six injured when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

