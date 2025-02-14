  1. Politics
Feb 14, 2025, 4:58 PM

Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned a terrorist attack in Balochistan, Pakistan, stressing the need for strengthened efforts and cooperation at the bilateral and regional levels to combat terrorism.

Esmail Baghaei, Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist act near a coal mine in Harnai District, Balochistan, Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of innocent workers.

Emphasizing the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in condemning terrorism in all its forms and wherever it occurs, the spokesman expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and the people and government of Pakistan, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Baghaei also emphasized the need to strengthen efforts and cooperation at the bilateral and regional levels to prevent and combat terrorism.

Authorities in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province said Friday that at least 11 coal mine workers were killed and six injured when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

MNA/FNA1739538321399807492

News ID 228321

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News