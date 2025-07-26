  1. World
Three Israeli soldiers killed or injured in Gaza blast: media

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Hebrew-language media reported Saturday that a roadside bomb hit an Israeli military vehicle in the Gaza Strip, seriously wounding three Israeli soldiers with one of the troppers reported to have been killed.

Hebrew-language media in occupied Palestinain territories reported initially on Saturday that three Israeli soldiers were seriously injured when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in the Gaza Strip. 

Later, those media admitted to the death of one soldier and the wounding of two others in that bomb explosion in the Gaza Strip.

Local media said that Palestinian fighters detonated a planted bomb on the way of an Israeli army armored personnel carrier, and the Hebrew media described it as a serious security incident at first for their soldiers.

