Five Israeli troops were killed and 14 were wounded by a roadside bomb in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun last night, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday.

According to an initial probe, the Israeli troops were hit by a bomb planted on the side of a road shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, in Beit Hanoun. The soldiers were on foot and were not inside a vehicle.

Israeli media also emphasized that one of the injured was a high-ranking army officer.

