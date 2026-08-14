EU is in no position morally to talk about human rights

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis discussed bilateral issues and the latest international and regional developments in a phone call on Thursday.

During the conversation, Araghchi pointed to the continuation of aggressive US actions against Iran, including the ongoing naval blockade and the violation of the June 18 understanding, emphasizing Iran’s determination to defend its national security and interests.

The Iranian Foreign Minister outlined the latest status of bilateral negotiations with Oman to determine safe passage routes for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

He noted that the existing insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of military aggression by the US and the Israeli regime against Iran, stating that the international community must hold the aggressive and lawbreaking parties accountable for this situation.

Recalling the European Union’s hypocritical and dual performance regarding human rights—specifically noting the full support of certain European parties for the Israeli regime and their indifference toward the genocide of Palestinians and war crimes committed by that regime in Lebanon and Iran—Araghchi rejected the issuance of interventionist statements against Iran under the pretext of human rights.

He stressed that the EU lacks any moral standing to preach to others due to its own performance in the field of human rights. For his part, the Greek Foreign Minister expressed support for diplomatic processes aimed at reducing tensions and announced his country’s readiness to provide any technical and expert assistance.

Both parties concluded the call by emphasizing the continuation of existing consultations and the protection of the long-standing relations between the two countries.

MNA