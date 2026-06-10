  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2026, 10:32 AM

Gharibabadi:

Tehran censures IAEA’s BoG over anti-Iran draft resolution

Tehran censures IAEA’s BoG over anti-Iran draft resolution

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian deputy foreign minister for Legal and International Affairs has termed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s draft resolution against Iran “dangerous attempt” aimed at whitewashing US-Israeli aggression.

In a post at his X account late on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, “The move by the United States and three European Union countries at the IAEA, namely Britain, France, and Germany, is a “dangerous attempt” to whitewash accountability for aggressors and criminals.”

“It has been documented by the IAEA that attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities halted the agency’s verification activities and made its inspectors leave the country for security reasons,” the Iranian diplomat said.

Now, Gharibabadi said, the United States seeks to turn the consequences of its own illegal attacks into a case against the Islamic Republic.

“This is an inversion of accountability. They strike safeguarded facilities, disrupt the verification procedures and jeopardize nuclear security, and then they exploit the Board of Governors to pressure Iran.”

Gharibabadi advised the Board of Governors to refrain from imposing the costs of aggression on the targeted country.

“Drafting resolutions will not strengthen the IAEA Safeguards. Rather, condemnation of aggression against safeguarded facilities, respect for the rights of the member states, holding the aggressors to account and putting the agency back on its technical and impartial capacity will,” the Iranian deputy foreign minister stated.

The draft resolution demands that Tehran provide information on its enriched uranium stockpile and give the UN nuclear agency access to Iranian nuclear sites. It is expected to be submitted for a vote this week to the Board of Governors.

MNA 

News ID 245229

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