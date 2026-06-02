Iran top gen. warns Israeli settlers over attack on Lebanon

Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi has issued stark warning to the residents of northern parts of the occupied territories and military settlements to leave the area if the Zionist regime attacks Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued his acts of aggression in the region by threatening to bomb Beirut and the Dahieh district and issuing evacuation warnings to residents there, he underlined.

Referring to the Israeli regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, the Iranian commander warned that if the threat is carried out, residents of the northern parts of the occupied territories and military settlements should leave the area if they do not want to be harmed.

General Abdollahi said the warning comes in response to the Israeli regime’s continued ceasefire violations and its threats against Lebanon.

MNA