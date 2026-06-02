Iran, Resistance Axis stand by Lebanon: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, wrote in a social media post that the bombing of Beirut's Dahieh suburb and violations of the truce show "the fake regime's rush to end its sinister history."

Addressing Israel, he wrote, "You started it, but contrary to the passivity of the region's spectators, Iran and the Resistance Front are standing by the dear people of Lebanon, from Muslims to Maronites, until the end."

Velayati also invoked historical parallels, stating, "History repeats itself, and a response of the Zat al-Salasil type is on the way to break the chains of captivity."

The remarks follow intensified Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut that have killed and wounded scores.

MNA