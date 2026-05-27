Iran, Azerbaijan presidents vow to expand cooperation

In a Tuesday phone conversation, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that the blessings of the holy occasion would bring further peace and solidarity to the region.

He expressed gratitude for Baku’s constructive stance and support during recent developments, stressing that regional interactions are key to securing long-term peace and security.

President Pezeshkian congratulated President Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

President Aliyev wished peace and prosperity for the Iranian nation and voiced strong support for ending regional conflicts.

Characterizing relations between Tehran and Baku as strategic, President Aliyev noted that the two neighbors have stood by each other through various challenges, adding that strengthening their joint cooperation is a guarantee for regional stability.

The two presidents discussed bilateral cooperation in macro-economic sectors, transit, and people-to-people exchanges. They also stressed the necessity of accelerating the implementation of existing agreements to elevate the level of mutual relations.

MNA