Pezeshkian congratulates Iraq on Eid al-Adha, stresses unity

During the conversations, President Pezeshkian extended his best wishes to the Iraqi people for dignity, peace, progress, and prosperity. He described Eid al-Adha as a lofty symbol of devotion, sacrifice, Islamic solidarity, and the strengthening of brotherhood and cohesion among Muslim nations.

He said the values and unifying messages of this major Islamic holiday can help reinforce convergence, cooperation, and synergy among Islamic countries as they confront common challenges and threats, as well as counter divisive plots by their adversaries.

The president also underscored the distinguished and strategic nature of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq, saying the ties are rooted in deep historical, cultural, religious, and popular bonds. He called for further expansion and deepening of cooperation in political, economic, cultural, scientific, commercial, security, and regional fields.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and joint Tehran-Baghdad cooperation, and agreed on the importance of continued consultations and faster implementation of bilateral agreements to safeguard the mutual interests of both nations.

Referring to regional developments and the need to strengthen stability and calm across the region, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that sustained political and diplomatic efforts would soon pave the way for lasting peace and security. He said diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending wars and reducing tensions should produce tangible and effective results.

He also invited both Iraqi president and prime minister to visit Iran, describing such visits as an important step toward expanding strategic engagement and consolidating brotherly ties between Tehran and Baghdad.

MNA