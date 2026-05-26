Iran, Oman advocate for sustainable coop., regional security

During a Sunday phone conversation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, both sides emphasized the necessity of deepening fraternal ties and continuing strategic dialogues to ensure lasting regional security.

President Pezeshkian extended his sincere congratulations for the Eid, describing it as a profound symbol of solidarity among the Islamic Ummah. Referring to the Hajj pilgrimage, he expressed hope that the spiritual unity witnessed during these rituals would translate into strengthened cohesion among Muslim nations.

The Iranian president specifically lauded Oman’s consistent diplomatic efforts, both past and present, to bolster regional stability. He underscored Oman’s special status within Iran’s neighborhood policy, signaling a continued prioritization of Muscat in Tehran’s foreign relations.

President Pezeshkian further extended an invitation to the Sultan for an official visit to Tehran to explore new avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation and elevating the level of strategic relations.

For his part, the Omani King reciprocated the festive greetings, stating that maintaining unity and strengthening solidarity among Muslims remains a permanent aspiration for the Sultanate.

He emphasized that Oman will persist in its constructive consultations with all regional parties to stabilize security. Welcoming the invitation to visit Tehran, the Sultan expressed optimism that a face-to-face meeting would soon open a new chapter in the strategic partnership between the two nations.

MNA