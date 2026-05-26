Iran seeks dignified framework to end war, regional tensions

President Pezeshkian expressed profound appreciation for Qatar’s constructive role and the Emir’s personal efforts in mediating peace, a report by the Iranain Presidency says.

He emphasized that Iran remains steadfastly committed to the principles of diplomacy and the spirit of international agreements.

The Islamic Republic has proven its sincerity and adherence to the path of dialogue, President Pezeshkian stated, adding that it is now incumbent upon the opposing parties to demonstrate their political will by fulfilling international obligations in both word and deed.

Highlighting the progress of technical discussions, the Iranian president noted that expert-level efforts are underway to finalize upcoming documents and texts, intended to pave a clear path toward regional stability. He also thanked the Qatari Emir for his dedication to achieving a comprehensive and just agreement.

For his part, the Emir reiterated Doha’s unwavering position, asserting that Qatar will spare no effort to ensure regional security and stability. He emphasized that Qatar remains committed to its role as a mediator to bring an end to the current conflicts in the region.

MNA