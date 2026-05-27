Pezeshkian and Sharif exchange Eid Adha greetings

Shahbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

During the telephone conversation, which lasted about thirty minutes, the heads of the states of the two neighboring countries congratulated each other, the people of the two countries, and the Muslim Ummah on Eid al-Adha, Pakistani government said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"During their warm and cordial conversation that lasted around thirty minutes, the two leaders exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes to each other, the peoples of their two countries as well as the Muslim Ummah on this joyous occasion.

"The Iranian president expressed his profound gratitude to the prime minister and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for Pakistan’s important role in the efforts to bring peace to the region," the statement said.

It added that he also appreciated the fact that other regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye, were also on board in these peace efforts.

"The prime minister appreciated the Iranian president’s kind words for him and his team and stated that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had undoubtedly made tireless efforts to bring peace to the region."

In a separate post on X, PM Shehbaz said he expressed hope that the ongoing peace efforts would soon lead to an "enduring agreement, paving the way for regional stability, prosperity and cooperation".

He further said: "I reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran over the tragic loss of precious lives during the current crisis and emphasised that Pakistan will always stand by Iran as a sincere friend and neighbour."

PM Shehbaz said both agreed to remain in close coordination in pursuit of lasting peace in the region.

MNA