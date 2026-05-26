Different Muslim nations congratulate Iran on Eid Adha

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings on Tuesday and underscored the necessity of Islamic unity and indicated a new chapter in regional relations.

Also, Pezeshkian and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation across the Islamic world and expand bilateral relations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur during a phone conversation held on the occasion of Eid al-Adha earlier on Tuesday.

In a call with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov aslo on Tuesday, Pezeshkian congratulated the government and people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and described the major Islamic holiday as a manifestation of faith, solidarity, and empathy among Muslim nations.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian president also congratulated Iraq’s government and people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in separate phone calls with Iraqi President Nizar Amidi and Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi.

In a diplomatic phone call marking the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Tuesday, Iranian president and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed their commitment to deepening trade ties and pursuing joint efforts to restore regional peace.

Pezeshkian and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged greetings to each other's countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Presidents of Iran and Tajikistan also exchanged greetings on the Eid and stressed continuation of expansion bilatral relations.

Sultan of Oman and President of Azerbaijan were other leaders congrating Iran on Eid Adha.

MNA