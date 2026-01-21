  1. World
  2. Europe
Jan 21, 2026, 3:07 PM

EU at crossroads towards more independence: von der Leye

EU at crossroads towards more independence: von der Leye

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – The EU needs to speed up its push for independence to defend itself in a fast-changing world, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We are at a crossroads. Europe prefers dialogue and solutions – but we are fully prepared to act, if necessary, with unity, urgency and determination," von der Leyen said in a speech in European Parliament, Reuters reported.

"We know them: A strong economy, a thriving single market and industrial base, a strong innovation and technology capacity, united societies and above a real capacity to defend ourselves."
Von der Leyen said it was "more important than ever" to keep focusing on Ukraine, while the EU would work with the US and other partners to strengthen security in the Arctic region.

"We know them: A strong economy, a thriving single market and industrial base, a strong innovation and technology capacity, united societies and above a real capacity to defend ourselves."
Von der Leyen said it was "more important than ever" to keep focusing on Ukraine, while the EU would work with the US and other partners to strengthen security in the Arctic region.

MNA

News ID 240971

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News