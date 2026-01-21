Europe in trouble because of its previous policies: Araghchi

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Araghchi referred to recent remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and recalled Europe’s stance after US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear agreement during his first term.

He said that at the time, the European troika and the EU followed faithfully obeyed and even abetted President Trump, adding that they should have considered the consequences they are facing today.

Araghchi noted that when the United States violates an agreement that had been signed with the European Union just six months earlier, von der Leyen suddenly springs to action and insists that “in politics as in business — a deal is a deal,” and that when counterparts “shake hands, it must mean something.”

“Sadly for Europe, its current conundrum is the very definition of ‘blowback,’” the Iranian foreign minister said.

He added that the episode carries a clear lesson: Either “all deals are deals,” or “no handshake means anything.”

Araghchi warned that the latter would lead to nothing but the collapse of the international order, citing Trump’s threat to seize Greenland “by any means” as a stark example, which he said is illegal under international law and even the so-called rules-based order.

