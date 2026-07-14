Trump’s plan to impose fees on ships at Hormuz ‘piracy’

Trump vowed earlier to reinstate a blockade of Iran’s ports on the strait and slap a levy of 20 percent on all cargo shipped through Hormuz in order to pay for keeping the narrow waterway open, AFP reported.

Tehran started blocking the key conduit for petroleum shipments after the US and Israel launched attacks in late February.

Speaking at a public event in Sao Paulo state, Lula said: “President Trump tweeted that he will unblock the Strait of Hormuz. But for every ship unblocked, every ship removed from the strait, the oil owner must pay him 20 percent.

“This used to be considered piracy,” Lula said.

“A major nation like the United States, which I believe has fought against piracy for a long time, cannot now become a pirate,” he added, warning that the conflict was driving up the prices of basic foodstuffs in Brazil including beans, rice, tomatoes and onions, as well as fuel.

Brazil’s 80-year-old veteran leftist leader is seeking a fourth term as president in October elections.

His government announced a range of temporary measures to limit fuel price increases after the war against Iran caused global oil prices to surge.

MNA