Resistance costs less than surrender: Hezbollah chief

In a written message addressed to commanders and fighters, Qassem said the drone units are "choking the Zionist occupiers". He praised the fighters' resolve, saying they either remain on the battlefield or attain martyrdom.

He stated that Hezbollah is confronting a criminal and savage Zionist enemy backed by American tyrants and their allies, and is fighting a small group with limited means that is supported by God, ensuring victory. The group rejects any return to conditions before March 2 and will continue to respond to enemy aggression, he said.

Qassem described the Iran-US agreement that includes halting aggression against Lebanon as "the strongest card" for stopping the war. He expressed gratitude to Iran for its attention to Lebanon and its people, and to any party that contributes to ending the aggression.

Negotiating to achieve Lebanon's goals is a sovereign state responsibility, he said, adding that Hezbollah stands ready to cooperate with the state to stop air, land, and sea violations, liberate occupied areas, and deploy the Lebanese army.

He called for a halt to direct negotiations with Israel, which he said only benefits the Israeli side and brings no real concessions to Beirut. The question of weapons, the Resistance, and Lebanon's internal affairs concerns no one outside the country, Qassem asserted.

He concluded that all of Hezbollah's operations are directed at halting aggression and that the group will never leave the battlefield.

MNA