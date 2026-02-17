Iran Army Force fully prepared to confront enemy

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Holy Quran Competitions in Tehran on Tuesday, he pointed to the latest situation of the high potentials and capabilities of Army Force of the country for a potential confrontation with the enemy, asserting, “As it has been repeatedly stated by the senior commanders of the armed forces, the Army Force is at the apex of its readiness to confront any potential threat.”

The powerful armed forces of the country, especially Army Force, are fully prepared to defend the country with its utmost power, he said, adding that the combat power and operational readiness of the Army Force of the country are increasing day by day.

Iranian army is not warmonger and never seeks to initiate a military conflict, but it will safeguard the national interests of the country and protect the Iranian people from the external threats if needed, Akraminia added.

