Iran continues to act with full readiness in countering enemy

Speaking about the outcomes of the 12-day war of June 2025 and the recent 40-day US-Israeli war of aggression imposed on Iran, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on Monday that the US and the Zionist regime have failed to achieve their objectives despite extensive planning and military capabilities.

He stated that the experience strengthened the confidence of Iran’s Armed Forces and demonstrated their ability to withstand pressure and prevent adversaries from reaching their goals.

The army spokesman said one of the main consequences of the conflicts was greater operational coordination and synergy within the Armed Forces, which has improved military effectiveness and readiness.

He also pointed to advances in defense capabilities, saying domestic production of military equipment continued throughout the conflicts and resulted in the deployment of more advanced missiles and new generations of drones.

Akraminia further emphasized that military preparedness is being maintained alongside support for the diplomatic track, noting that all actions are pursued within a unified national strategy and through coordination between the military and diplomatic fronts. He said Iran’s Armed Forces perform their responsibilities independently while supporting the country’s diplomatic efforts.

Reaffirming the military’s commitment to safeguarding national interests, Akraminia said the Armed Forces would continue protecting Iran’s security and sovereignty both during the implementation of the memorandum of understanding and beyond any future agreement. He added that the military remains fully alert, “with eyes open and hands on the trigger,” while acting under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

MNA