Iran, Russia consult on nuclear cooperation

A senior official of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom met with Iran's Ambassador to Russia on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

Nikolai Spassky, Deputy Director General for International Relations at Rosatom, held talks with Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to the Russian Federation, at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow on Thursday, April 30.

The two sides discussed scientific, technical, and technological exchanges between Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) and Rosatom, with a particular focus on ongoing joint projects at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran.

Both parties described the continued cooperation between Rosatom and the AEOI as a model of effective partnership in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. They said the collaboration reflects the dynamic engagement of both nations toward sustainable development, the responsible use of available energy resources, and the protection of the environment and energy security.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of longstanding strategic ties between Tehran and Moscow, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening institutional and technical coordination between their respective nuclear bodies.

MNA