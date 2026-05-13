4 people shot in West Philadelphia on Tue.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of North 42nd Street around 5:10 p.m. on May 12 for reports of gunfire, police explained.

When the officers got to the scene, they found one man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

Chief Inspector Small also said that as officers were on scene, they were notified that three other people showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 38-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 41-year-old man was shot in the foot and a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg, Small said. All were listed in stable condition.

Investigators said that they found at least six spent shell casings that appear to be from at least one semi-automatic weapon.

"The scene consists of six spent shell casings. So we know at least 6 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon or weapons," Small said. "Also in the scene were found a folding knife with a 4 inch blade."

A car that was parked nearby was hit by some gunfire, Small said.

Kevin Kelly said that he owns the car and had just got out of it minutes before the shooting.

MNA