Iran asks world people to reject barbarism, stand with peace

In a lengthy post published on X on Wednesday, Baghaei said the United States and Israel launched “this war of aggression” against Iran on February 28, 2026, while Tehran and Washington were engaged in diplomatic negotiations.

Addressing “every decent human being” regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality, or race, the Iranian spokesperson described the war as more than a geopolitical dispute, saying it would determine whether “human rights, the rule of law, and basic morality” survive in the future.

“This is not merely a war over land, resources, or geopolitics,” Baghaei said, adding, “This is a war that will determine the very meaning of ‘good’ and ‘evil’ in our time and for future.”

He strongly condemned the US and Israel for systematically violating the international law and targeting civilians, claiming they “murder for sport” and attack civilian sites to test weapons capabilities.

Baghaei contrasted Iran’s efforts to protect innocent lives with the “lies” and “moral compromise” of its enemies.

Iranians were defending their homeland and dignity “relying solely on their own strength and resolve,” he continued.

Warning against a descent into “lawlessness and subjugation,” the spokesperson urged people across the world to speak out against the war.

“If you reject the path of barbarism and domination,” he said, “then find the moral courage to speak, to act, and to stand on the right side of history.”

MNA