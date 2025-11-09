Iran, Russia emphasize expansion of academic, scientific ties

Iranian Deputy Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, and Alexander Pankin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation sides underscored the importance of deepening scientific, academic, and technological cooperation between the two countries’ universities and research institutions.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.

During the talks, the two delegations highlighted the ongoing collaborations between Iranian and Russian universities, particularly in technical and industrial fields, and stressed the need to further harness the vast scientific and technological capacities of both nations to expand academic exchanges.

They also discussed opportunities for joint projects in areas such as emerging technologies, basic sciences, engineering, space technology, artificial intelligence, transportation, energy, environment, geoscience, oceanography, health, and medicine.

Additionally, the two sides explored ways to enhance cooperation in Persian and Russian language education, faculty and student exchanges, and collaboration between UNESCO Category II centers, as well as Creative and Learning Cities.

MNA/