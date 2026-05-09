UAE, Russia top diplomats confer on regional developments

On May 8, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a telephone conversation, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The discussion focused on the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, including deliberations on this issue at the UN. The Russian Side emphasised the need to concentrate on supporting the ongoing negotiation efforts between Iran and the US.

Moscow reaffirmed its position that the prospects for stabilization must not be jeopardised by a resumption of hostilities, which would cause civilian casualties and damage civilian infrastructure.

The Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in contact and work towards aligning the approaches of all parties involved in the search for a long-term, sustainable settlement.

They also exchanged views on certain aspects of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts.

MNA