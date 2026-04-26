Turkish FM holds talks with Iranian, Pakistani counterparts

Fidan held separate calls with Iran's Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Turkish media reported, without specifying the exact agenda.

The conversations came a day after Araghchi arrived in Islamabad to present Iran's views on ending the imposed war, and met senior Pakistani officials, including army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The calls appeared to focus on Pakistan's intermediary efforts to advance negotiations between Iran and the United States, according to regional assessments.

Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan maintain regular diplomatic contacts on regional security issues. The calls follow a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at containing tensions in the West Asia region.

MNA/6811317