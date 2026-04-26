  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2026, 9:08 AM

Turkish FM holds talks with Iranian, Pakistani counterparts

Turkish FM holds talks with Iranian, Pakistani counterparts

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Iranian and Pakistani counterparts on Saturday, Turkish media said, with discussions believed to center on Pakistan's mediation role between Tehran and Washington.

Fidan held separate calls with Iran's Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Turkish media reported, without specifying the exact agenda.

The conversations came a day after Araghchi arrived in Islamabad to present Iran's views on ending the imposed war, and met senior Pakistani officials, including army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The calls appeared to focus on Pakistan's intermediary efforts to advance negotiations between Iran and the United States, according to regional assessments.

Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan maintain regular diplomatic contacts on regional security issues. The calls follow a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at containing tensions in the West Asia region.

MNA/6811317

News ID 243984

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