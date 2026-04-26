Araghchi to go to Islamabad again after Muscat visit

Araghchi arrived in the Omani capital late Saturday after earlier talks with Pakistani officials in Islamabad, where he conveyed Iran’s positions on any understanding aimed at fully ending the war and establishing peace, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry announced that Araghchi will make another stop in Pakistan following the Muscat visit and before proceeding to Russia.

Part of the minister’s accompanying delegation returned to Tehran after the Islamabad consultations to seek further instructions on matters related to ending the war, officials said, and are expected to rejoin Araghchi in Islamabad on Sunday night.

MNA/6811231