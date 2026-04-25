Iran forwards evidence of US-Israeli attacks on civilians

Pir-Hossein Koulivand made the remarks on Saturday during a visit by Reza Salehi Amiri, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, to the Red Crescent Society.

“The IRCS initially asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to condemn the attacks. The committee stated it could not comment as an independent body,” Koulivand noted.

However, continuous written follow-ups and serious consultations led the committee to condemn the attacks and pledge support, the IRCS chief said.

“The ICC prosecutor announced that the documents provided by the IRCS are accepted as official evidence. All cases of attacks on civilians are being legally pursued based on the Geneva Conventions,” Koulivand said.

MNA/IRN