Iran has sent 35 files against US, Israel to intl. bodies

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Pirhossein Koolivand noted that the Red Crescent Society has informed international forums about the dimensions of US-Israeli war crimes in Iran.

“One of our achievements in this regard was that we asked the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to accept the documents provided by the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran as official evidence,” he said.

He noted that the society has so far “registered 35 documents on violations” of international humanitarian law committed by the US and Israel in Iran war.

“If you look at the interviews of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, you see that after the twentieth letter they explicitly do not recognize Israel as a country,” Koolivand said.

He noted that representatives of several international organizations arrived in Iran, adding that a high-ranking UN representative said that he “will be the voice of the Iranian people.”

He added that a delegation from Iran’s Red Crescent Society will travel to Geneva in mid-June to tell the governments about the the clear and transparent crimes of the Zionist-American regime.

The official noted that Iran’s efforts to pursue legal action against the aggressors comes as the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was martyred in the first day of the US-Israeli aggression, had instructed the country’s officials to pursue the rights of the nation through legal channels.

“Our martyred leader emphasized that even if nothing works, ‘you should do your legal work’. Now, we will have an online meeting next week with a number of international humanitarian law experts, who are in other countries, to explain the dimensions of these crimes to them so that they will [help us] demand [justice],” Koolivand said.

“In other words, we are creating an international consensus.”

The US and Israel started a fresh round of aerial aggression on Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.

Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases and interests in regional countries.

On April 8, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect. However, subsequent peace negotiations in Islamabad ultimately stalled amid Washington’s maximalist demands and insistence on unreasonable positions.

MNA