ICRC sends 1st batch of relief goods to Iran

According to the ICRC in Tehran, this cargo is the first batch of ICRC assistance to Iran since the onset of US-Israeli aggression, and also one of the first cross-border humanitarian shipments to the country in the past six weeks.

In total, 14 trucks were dispatched from the ICRC’s warehouse in Jordan, containing essential household items to meet the needs of nearly 25,000 people.

These supplies include blankets, water containers, cooking utensils, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, solar lamps, buckets, and mattresses.

The first delivery of this assistance consisted of five trucks handed over to the Iranian Red Crescent for distribution.

The remaining nine trucks will be delivered to the Red Crescent by the end of this week.

Additionally, 200 electricity generators and 100 water pumps, purchased from the local market in Iran, have been donated to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The ICRC is also preparing to send more medical supplies and other vital assistance, which it hopes will be delivered in the coming weeks as it scales up its support for the IRCS’s humanitarian response.

“At a time when humanitarian needs remain high across the country, we hope this shipment will bring some relief to communities enduring the devastating impact of the conflict,” Vincent Cassard, head of the ICRC delegation in Iran said.

“We aim to expand our support in the coming weeks and to continue backing the humanitarian efforts of the IRCS,” he added.

“Their dedicated response has been extraordinary, particularly given the challenging conditions in which they are operating. We remain committed to supporting and enabling their vital work,” he noted.

MNA