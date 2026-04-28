ICRC chief arrives in Iran for talk with officials

Leading a delegation on an official visit, Egger landed in Iran on Tuesday via the Astara land border and was received by local officials upon arrival.

The visit aims to highlight the role of the ICRC and its defined mission within the framework of international humanitarian law.

Egger emphasized the organization’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Iran, including through the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

She also underlined the need for all countries to enhance adherence to international humanitarian law, stressing the importance of global commitment to its principles.

During her two-day stay, the ICRC chief is expected to visit medical centers, hospitals, and sites reportedly damaged in the US-Israeli war of aggression.

Meetings with Iranian officials will focus on expanding cooperation and coordination in humanitarian efforts.

MNA/IRN