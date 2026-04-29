Iran FM Araghchi meets with ICRC chief in Tehran for talks

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on host of issues, including the humanitarian issues and also joint cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid.

Egger emphasized the organization’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Iran, including through the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The visit aims to highlight the role of the ICRC and its defined mission within the framework of international humanitarian law.

Leading a delegation on an official visit, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger landed in Iran on Tuesday via the Astara land border and was received by local officials upon arrival.

MNA/6815089